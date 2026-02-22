PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa, hails her welfare work for women of TN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 22, paid glowing tribute to late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, whose birth anniversary falls two days later, saying she lives in the hearts of people for her efforts towards the welfare of women and maintenance of law and order.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi said just a mention of “Amma” — as Jayalalithaa was often called — brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In India, those who have worked for the welfare of society, those who have prioritised the public in their noble deeds, always remain in the hearts of the people, the prime minister said, paying tributes to the AIADMK leader ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24.

Also Read PM Modi to inaugurate Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train

Jayalalithaa was one such popular leader, Modi said, adding that he still feels the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her when he visits the state.

Modi said the country’s ‘Nari Shakti’s’ connection with her has been even more special due to her commendable efforts for the “welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters” and the concrete steps she took to maintain law and order in the state.

“Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the hearts of people across Tamil Nadu. The spirit of patriotism was deeply embedded within her,” he said.

Modi said the former chief minister was also deeply proud of India’s cultural heritage.

The prime minister also recalled that Jayalalithaa attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies as chief minister in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012.

“When we were both chief ministers of our respective states, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of her,” he said.

Many years ago, she invited him to Chennai over lunch on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Modi said.

“That affectionate gesture will remain unforgettable for me…Her services to the people will always be remembered,” he said.