PM Modi to inaugurate Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services here on Sunday, February 22, and address a public meeting, officials said.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi will accelerate the development journey of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ by flagging off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train in Meerut.

“He will also gift various development and public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore to Meerut, which is witnessing modern connectivity,” Adityanath said in a post.

“A golden chapter is going to be added today in the development journey of ‘New Uttar Pradesh‘, he said.

“The prime minister will dedicate the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurate the remaining sections of the RRTS. This step will set a new example for integrated urban and regional transportation. A hearty welcome and congratulations to the prime minister on the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The prime minister is slated to arrive at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am. Adityanath will reach the helipad at Mohkampur near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter at 11.15 am.

Modi’s helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where he will be received by the chief minister.

At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. Thereafter, Modi and Adityanath will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.

From there, the prime minister will proceed by road to the public meeting venue at Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to arrive around 1 pm.

Before addressing the gathering, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects.

After spending about an hour at the venue, the prime minister will depart from the Mohiuddinpur helipad at around 2.10 pm for the Hindon Airport, officials added.

The inauguration forms part of the Centre’s push to expand regional rapid transit systems aimed at reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

The Namo Bharat service is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.