Sanatan Dharma row: Counter Udhayanidhi’s remarks, PM Modi to ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked ministers to counter Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan dharma remarks.

During the meeting with Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Modi asked them to react strongly to Stalin’s remark, indicating that the saffron party is set to make it a national issue.

Prime Minister Modi is said to have advised them to refrain from speaking on the Bharat-India name change row.

He advised all ministers to download the G-20 app ahead of the Summit which will help them to interact with the foreign delegates.

In view of the Summit, the Union government has launched the app which can be accessed in all languages and will be functional till the country hosts the event.

For the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, the Prime Minister advised the ministers to shun VIP culture, assemble at Parliament and then reach the venue by bus.

The ministers were also given a presentation at the Summit.