PM Modi speaks to Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan; enquires well being

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 19, spoke to Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well being.

The actor-politician has been unwell for the past few months, a press release from his Jana Sena Party said.

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health,” Modi said in a post on X.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday following a health complication.

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Kalyan is the founder president of Jana Sena Party, a constituent of the Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.The party is also part of the ruling NDA at the Centre.