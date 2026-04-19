PM Modi speaks to Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan; enquires well being

Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday following a health complication.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2026 12:52 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 19, spoke to Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well being.

The actor-politician has been unwell for the past few months, a press release from his Jana Sena Party said.

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health,” Modi said in a post on X.

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Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday following a health complication.

Kalyan is the founder president of Jana Sena Party, a constituent of the Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.The party is also part of the ruling NDA at the Centre.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2026 12:52 pm IST

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