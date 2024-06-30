PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2024 10:05 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win.

Officials said Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. He also lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final, besides his overall contribution to Indian cricket.

Both the greats announced their retirement from T20 internationals following the win.

Modi praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution, the officials added.

The prime minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

