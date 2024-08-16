PM Modi stresses need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th August 2024 8:09 pm IST
Modi talks with Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August, 15 stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for the immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

“We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation. We reiterated our call for the immediate release of all hostages,  a ceasefire, and the need for continued humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.

