PM Modi stresses need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August, 15 stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for the immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day.

“We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation. We reiterated our call for the immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire, and the need for continued humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.