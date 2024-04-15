PM Modi to address election rally in Tamil Nadu

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th April 2024 8:57 am IST
Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally here on Monday, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi will seek votes for the party’s candidates for Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi at the meeting scheduled in Ambasamudram in the district.

While the BJP has fielded party leaders, Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, ally John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnerra Kazhagam is contesting on BJP’s Lotus symbol from Tenkasi (SC).

