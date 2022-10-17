PM Modi to address Interpol general assembly on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly at Pragati Maidan here on Tuesday.

The Interpol General Assembly will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising of ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of National Central Bureaus and senior police officers.

Interpol’s supreme governing body, the General Assembly meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of 25 years, after it was last held in 1997.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India’s law and order system to the entire world, an official statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will also be present on the occasion.