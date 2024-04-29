PM Modi to address six poll rallies in two days in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address six campaign rallies for the MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address poll rallies in Solapur, Karad and Pune on Monday and in Malshiras, Dharashiv and Latur on Tuesday, said state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will address a rally at 2:15 p.m. in Solapur for BJP nominee Ram Satpute, who is pitted against Congress’ Praniti Shinde. At 4:30 p.m., he will hold a rally in Karad for party nominee Udayanraje Bhosale who is fighting against the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde from Satara constituency. Prime Minister Modi’s third rally of the day is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Race Course ground in Pune’s Hadapsar, where he will campaign for BJP nominee from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol; Shiv Sena candidate from Maval, Shrirang Barne; NCP nominee from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar; and NCP candidate from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil.

Mohol is fighting against Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar, Barne against Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Sanjog Waghere, Sunetra Pawar against her sister-in-law and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Supriya Sule, and Patil against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Amol Kolhe.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will address a campaign rally at 11:45 a.m. in Malshiras for BJP nominee from Madha constituency Ranjeetsingh H. Naik Nimbalkar, who is in a direct contest against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will hold a rally in Dharashiv at 1:30 p.m. for the NCP nominee Archana Patil who is pitted against Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Omraje Nimbalkar. Prime Minister Modi’s last rally for the day in Maharashtra is slated for 3 p.m. at Latur for BJP nominee Sudhakar Shringare who is contesting against Congress’ Shivaji Kalge.

The polling in Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha and Satara will be held on May 7 while in Maval, Pune and Shirur on May 13.