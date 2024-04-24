PM Modi to campaign in Andhra Pradesh for two days from May 3

Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Ambasamudram, in Tirunelveli district, Monday, April 15, 2024.

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh for two days from May 3 to campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the BJP said on Wednesday.

This will be Modi’s second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule.

Modi addressed a joint NDA meeting comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on May 3 and 4,” Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a statement today.

The places where the PM would address public meetings and carry out roadshows are yet to be announced. It would be known by Thursday, a BJP source told PTI.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

