PM Modi to embark on 2-day tour of Kerala; Road show in Kochi

PM Modi to visit Kerala again on Jan 16; Road show in Kochi
Road show will be held on Tuesday, January 16

Thiruvananthapuram: Two weeks after his visit to Lakshadweep and Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be returning to the southern state for two days on January 16.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kochi on January 16 and will hold a roadshow in the port city on that day, according to the BJP’s state unit.

On the next day, January 17, he will travel to Guruvayur in Thrissur district to attend the wedding of actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter, it said.

The PM would then return to Kochi where he will attend a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of ‘shakti kendras’, which comprise two-three booth-level areas.

Modi would also be taking part in programmes related to Central government projects and then would return to Delhi by evening, the BJP’s state unit said.

Earlier this month, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Thereafter, he had attended a women’s convention organised by the BJP in Thrissur.

