PM Modi to flag-off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five Vande Bharat Express trains to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh during his visit to the city on Tuesday.

Bhopal Rail Mandal, a division of West Central Railways, has prepared for the inaugural of a total five semi-high speed trains at Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

Of five Vande Bharat Express trains, two (Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur) will be flagged off personally by PM Modi, while three others Vande Bharat trains, namely Ranchi-Patna, Dharwad-Bengaluru, and Goa-Mumbai will be virtually flagged off.

After flagging off Vande Bharat Express trains, PM Modi will address a programme “mera booth, sabse majbut”, organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Motilal Nehru stadium.

A total 3,000 selected BJP workers, who are also considered digital influencers, will have interaction with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to participate in a road show in Bhopal, however, that was cancelled due to heavy rain alert .

Besides, a mega event in Shahdol, wherein PM Modi was scheduled to participate, was also cancelled owing to the same reason.

As the weather department forecast, rain began early in the morning. Heavy rain coupled with lightning are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Gwalior, Chhindwara along with other districts.