PM Modi to have 7 bilateral meets, to deliver 4 speeches in Dubai

He is also expected to attend informal meetings with world leaders besides a few pull-asides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian diaspora upon his arrival to attend World Climate Action Summit during COP28, in Dubai, early Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have seven bilateral meetings, deliver four speeches and be part of two special initiatives on climate events during his stay in Dubai for around 21 hours, officials said on Friday.

He is also expected to attend informal meetings with world leaders besides a few pull-asides, they added.

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations ‘Conference of the Parties’ on climate, known as COP28.

India, UAE steadfast in efforts to influence climate action discourse: PM Modi

Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.

The prime minister is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well.

The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

