PM Modi to hold meeting with Northeast NDA MPs

National BJP president J P Nadda, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari will also attend the meeting.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with NDA MPs from the northeast on Monday evening. The meeting will be attended by BJP Members of Parliament and those from its allies. 

Assam BJP MP Pradhan Barua told IANS that the Prime Minister will address all NDA MPs. However, the topic of discussion is not yet known. National BJP president J P Nadda, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari will also attend the meeting.

PM Modi has already had six cluster talks with NDA lawmakers from various states. Notably, the Central government has given particular attention to the Northeast since BJP came to power.

