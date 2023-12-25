PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on Dec 30

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 30 after inaugurating the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the redeveloped railway station in the temple town.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the temple town comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22 and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a lucrative religious tourism destination.

According to official sources, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.

The Prime Minister will be in Ayodhya for two hours from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport first and then he will move to the railway station in a roadshow. At the railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, following which he will return to the airport by road and address a public meeting,” Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

The facade of Ayodhya airport’s terminal building (both urban and aerial) is said to reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple.

The interior of the new terminal building is being enlivened with local art from across India, art and paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram. It is proposed to be decorated at different heights to convey a feeling of grandeur of the structure.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore for Ramotsav, a series of events that will be held from December 30 to January 22 to mark the consecration of the Ram temple.