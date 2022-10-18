PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gujarat on Wednesday

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot.

Published: 18th October 2022 1:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will embark on a visit to Gujarat where he will inaugurate the DefExpo22 and also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

This will be his third visit to the state, which will go to the polls in December, in less than one month.

He had visited the state between September 29-30, as well as from October 9-11.

The DefExpo22 will take place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot.

On Thursday, he will launch Mission LiFE and also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions conference in Kevadia.

