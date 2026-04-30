PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 7,823 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, April 30, said PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,823 crore, including railway and highway works, during his visit to Telangana on May 10.

He said Modi would virtually lay the foundation stone for National Highway works worth Rs 3,175 crore in Mahabubnagar and inaugurate a petroleum products hub for petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and lubricants, built at Rs 611 crore with a capacity of 1.6 lakh KL.

Modi would also dedicate two railway stations and four other railway projects, including the Rs 1,243 crore Kazipet-Vijayawada third line project and railway bypass lines at Kazipet and Peddapalli.

The main event is likely to be held at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, after which the PM would attend a BJP public meeting at Parade Grounds.

Alleging that the Congress and other opposition parties are creating hurdles for the NDA government’s development initiatives, Reddy said the party felt it had defeated Modi by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, he said it had in reality “defeated crores of women, SCs and STs.”

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would be held responsible if injustice is done to southern states in future over the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats.

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He said they “were trying to create divisions among people in the name of language and region.”

Reddy said the Congress wanted to “see happiness in the eyes of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi”, who felt his party’s influence would diminish if delimitation of constituencies is carried out.

Referring to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reported remarks targeting BJP MPs, the union minister asked why he makes only occasional public appearances.

Reddy also said the Centre would provide necessary approvals to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project after a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted, following the Telangana government’s decision to take over the first phase of the project from L&T.

Hitting out at the Congress and BRS over Telangana’s mounting debt burden, he alleged that police had to be deployed at the finance minister’s office as those seeking the release of pending bills might resort to protests.