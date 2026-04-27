PM Modi’s first Telangana visit in third term on May 10

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 10, marking his first official trip to the state since beginning his third term in office.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a large public rally at the Secunderabad Parade Ground, with BJP leaders aiming for a massive turnout.

During the visit, Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore. These include the modernisation of railway stations, the expansion of national highways, and the development of the Zaheerabad industrial corridor.

Quoting sources, a TNIE report said that the Prime Minister is also likely to lay foundation stones for key projects such as the Mamnoor airport, the Sammakka Saralamma Tribal University, and the Secunderabad–Yadadri MMTS phase. In addition, he is expected to visit AIIMS Bibinagar, a major healthcare facility in the state, the report said.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Telangana after assuming office for a third term. His last visit to the state was during the Lok Sabha election campaign, when he addressed a public meeting.

Telangana BJP planning to leverage visit

The BJP is planning to leverage the visit to bolster its political presence in the state. Party leaders are organising a large-scale public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Ground, which is expected to serve as a launchpad for the party’s campaign for the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other newly formed civic bodies, reports said.

Preparations are underway to mobilise party cadres and supporters in large numbers to ensure the event’s success and to project the BJP as a strong political force in the state capital.

According to the TNIE report, the Prime Minister is also likely to participate in the “Vande Mataram Geetalapana” programme to be organised by Malla Reddy University in Medchal during his visit.