PM Modi to inaugurate rail projects in Odisha on February 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch four environment-friendly and faster coal transportation projects worth Rs 2,145 crore of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Odisha on February 3.

Coal Ministry said that the projects have been taken up under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for providing multi-model connectivity reducing logistics cost by enhancing efficiency.

“The projects are expected to bring significant benefits to the coal industry in Odisha and contribute to the country’s energy security,” the ministry said.

It said that the projects to be inaugurated include the Bhubaneswari Phase-I, a First Mile Connectivity (FMC) project at Talcher Coalfields in Angul district built at a cost of Rs 335 crore.

“The project will reduce rake loading time to approximately 50 minutes, introduce eco-friendly transportation, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce coal transportation costs,” the ministry said.

It said that another important project is the Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS), constructed at an investment of about Rs 375 crore.

“This system is designed to enhance coal quality and supply, achieving a loading time of around 50 minutes, embracing eco-friendly transportation, minimising greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing overall coal transportation costs,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that these endeavors not only significantly alleviate environmental impact but also create valuable employment opportunities for the local youth.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate IB Valley Washery, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. This project will mark a paradigm shift in coal processing for quality, signifying innovation and sustainability raising the bar for coal quality standards and aligning with India’s vision for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Prime Minister will dedicate a 50 km long second track of the Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1 to the nation, built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with an investment of Rs 878 crore.

“This expansion is poised to significantly enhance rail infrastructure, facilitating seamless transportation and ensuring efficient coal supply chains,” the ministry said.

It said that across subsidiaries, CIL has planned to set up mechanised coal transportation infrastructure from pit-head to railway loading point by construction of First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects.

“Over 100 FMC projects have been planned for all larger mines. These projects on the one hand improve the loading efficiency, reduce loading time and on the other hand contribute in reducing emission and pollution,” the ministry said.

It said that with the objective to augment railway network in coal producing areas, a Joint Venture of CIL, IRCON and Government of Odisha has been formed as “Mahanadi Coal Rail Ltd”.

“The CIL has funded critical rail infrastructure projects for laying of additional rail lines, doubling of existing rail lines, construction of Rail-over-Rail (ROR), Y-curves etc.,” the ministry said.