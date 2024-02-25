PM Modi to initiate redevelopment of 553 Amrit Bharat railway stations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 26, will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme, which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and city centers at stations.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at more than 2,000 railway stations and function sites, officials said.

Modi will also inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 385 crore, they said.

“To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air conditioning, congestion-free circulation, food courts, and ample parking space in the upper and lower basements,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore.

These stations will act as ‘city centers’ integrating both sides of a city and will boast of modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, beautiful landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, a modern facade, a kids’ play area, kiosks, food courts, it said.

The stations will be redeveloped as an environment- and Divyang-friendly and the design of these buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture, it said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation 1,500 overbridges and underpasses. These will be spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the statement said, adding that the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crore.

These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity and efficiency of rail travel.