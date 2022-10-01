PM Modi to launch 5G services today

New Delhi: Bringing a new era in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the 5G telecom services that seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he is scheduled to launch the 5G services at 10 am on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

On the occasion, the three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the PM by appearing on the dais through a hologram.

The Vodafone Idea test case will demonstrate the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro through the creation of a Digital Twin of the tunnel on the dais. The digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real-time from a remote location. PM will take a live demo from the dais to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and Artificial Intelligence.

At the event, PM Modi is scheduled to visit an exhibition where he will witness the demonstration of the use of 5G technology in multiple areas.

The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of PM in the exhibition include precision drone-based farming; High-Security Routers & AI based Cyber Threat Detection platforms; Automated Guided Vehicles; Ambupod – Smart Ambulance; Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality /Mix Reality in Education and Skill Development; Sewage Monitoring System; Smart-Agri Programme; Health diagnostics, among others.5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications.

Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.