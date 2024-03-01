PM Modi to launch aviation research centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the country’s first ‘Griha-5’ level building of an international quality Civil Aviation Research Centre (CARO) in Hyderabad on March 5 and dedicate an 800 MW thermal power plant built by NTPC for 6,000 crores in Adilabad on March 4.

Begumpet Airport will host the International Standards Civil Aviation Research Organization, which prepares the ground for the installation of the newest technological standards in the aviation industry.

The center is being built to international standards for the first time, and it will undertake the most current and technological research necessary for the technological developments that will occur in the aviation sector in the future, a press release informed.

Airports and research facilities for air navigation will be housed in the new building, along with simulators for communications in the fields of air traffic management, visualization, and analysis labs, surveillance and cyber security labs, data management centers, project support centers, software solutions and tools centers, and network infrastructure centers.

During his October visit to Nizamabad last year, Modi launched an 800 MW thermal power plant.

Following the opening of the new thermal power plant, the combined capacity of all thermal power plants will be 1,6000 MW. Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that the thermal power plants meet the domestic, commercial, and agricultural electricity needs of the people of Telangana.

According to the Union minister, thermal power plants with a capacity of 1,600 megawatts (2×800 MW) in the first phase (Phase-I) and 2,400 megawatts (3×800 MW) in the second phase (Phase II) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) are being built.