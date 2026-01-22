PM Modi to launch NDA’s campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Jan 23

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA’s poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu at suburban Madurathakam on January 23.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here, in view of Modi’s visit.

A helicopter landing area has been readied to facilitate the Prime Minister to land in the neighbouring Chengalpattu district, where Madranthakam is situated, a police official said.

Referring to the presence of multi-political parties in the NDA, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said all “strong parties” in Tamil Nadu have joined the NDA to save Tamil Nadu from “the grip of the evil force DMK.”

“All our National Democratic Alliance constituents, overcoming party differences, are united and aggressively campaigning against the DMK. Let us make the DMK realise our strength, gather in large numbers,” Nagenthran said in a statement urging the party functionaries to attend the rally in large numbers.

Ahead of his visit, BJP senior and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with allies to ensure that they all present a picture of unity. The party succeeded in roping in AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and PMK Anbumani faction.

Other allies viz. G K Vasan-led TMC, and T R Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, A C Shanmugam of New Justice Party and B John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have reiterated their support to the NDA.

Erstwhile ally, O Panneerselvam is likely to miss the bus, as he has not been invited to join tomorrow’s rally.

A senior leader in the BJP said though efforts are on to bring another erstwhile ally, the DMDK under Premalatha Vijayakanth, into the NDA fold, the party has not invited Panneerselvam, who had recently quit the NDA.

The NDA ally leaders, including the major constituent, the AIADMK, will be present on the dais along with Modi to express their solidarity to oust the DMK from power, the BJP senior said.

Modi would arrive at the Chennai airport from Thiruvananthapuram. He would reach Maduranthakam by helicopter and from there arrive at the venue by road to address the rally at 3 pm.

He is scheduled to leave Maduranthakam by helicopter at 4.30 pm to reach Chennai airport and leave for the national capital at about 5 pm.

Union Minister L Murugan, who reviewed the arrangements for Modi’s tightly-scheduled three-hour visit under high security arrangements, said, “The Prime Minister will address the NDA public meeting at Madhuranthaam, Chengalpattu, to mark the beginning of NDA’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu.”

“PM Modi’s rally in Madhuranthakam on Friday will be a big turning point. Around five lakh people are expected to attend,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said after meeting BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.

“We are all excited and happy that the Prime Minister will be visiting the state tomorrow. A large public meeting has been organised, and people from all over Tamil Nadu are enthusiastically coming to meet the Prime Minister,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.