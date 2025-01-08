PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate projects in Andhra today

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to lay foundation for a few important projects and inaugurate a few others.

Welcoming Prime Minister to the Andhra Pradesh, in a post on ‘X’, Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu said, today’s programme is a key forward step for the state as it entails foundations and inaugurations of projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore.

“On behalf of the people of the state, I welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the state,” Naidu said.

PM Modi’s 1st visit to AP after assuming office for 3rd time

This will be Narendra Modi’s first visit to the state after he assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in 2024. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government.

In an official press release issued on Tuesday, chief Secretary K Vijayanand said Modi will arrive in Visakhapatnam in a special aircraft at 4:15 pm on Wednesday and participate in a roadshow from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm.

He will be accompanied by Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the roadshow.

Later, Modi will engage in the foundation-laying ceremonies and inaugurations virtually.

Railway zone at Visakhapatnam, green hydrogen hub at Anakapalli

He will lay the foundations for a railway zone at Visakhapatnam and NTPC’s integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district.

The green hydrogen hub is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Limited and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

It is poised to become a significant milestone in India’s green energy landscape. Covering around 1,200 acres of land and situated near the Gangavaram Seaport, the hub will focus on producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, green methanol and urea.

The development plan also includes the creation of 25 industrial manufacturing units in a 300-acre area, as well as the establishment of utilities, amenities, and logistics infrastructure over another 300 acres.

With an investment of approximately Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the Green Hydrogen Hub is expected to create around 57,000 jobs before 2032, boosting local and national economies.

The infrastructure development, scheduled to be carried out in phases will include roads, industrial hubs, power and water facilities, desalination plants, port infrastructure, and chemical storage.

“Renewable energy, including solar, wind, and pumped storage, will be the cornerstone of future power generation. These efforts will not only meet growing energy demands but also reduce pollution and mitigate temperature rise,” said Vijayanand.

Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub

The Prime Minister will virtually launch Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Similarly, Modi will also virtually lay the foundation for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to create employment for 54,000 people.

Further, Modi will virtually lay the foundation for railway doubling works between Guntur and Bibinagar and Gooty and Pendekallu.

Following the inauguration, the PM will address a public meeting between 5:30 pm and 6:45 pm at Andhra University and then proceed to Bhubaneswar from Vizag Airport at 7:15 pm.

More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the PM’s meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the port city.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements to make Modi’s visit a success while IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently visited Vizag to review the preparations.