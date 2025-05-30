PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport here on Friday, an official said.

“The bereaved family members have been apprised about the PMO’s decision that Prime Minister Modi will meet Shubham’s wife Ashanya and his parents, Sanjay Dwivedi and Seema Dwivedi, at Chakeri airport soon after the PM’s special plan lands,” Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI,

Businessman Shubham Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

His wife told PTI that they have been informed about the PMO’s decision by senior officials of the state government.

A week back, Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi had written to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi.

Awasti said in the letter that the family has “thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi and has expressed desire to thank the prime minister for that.”

Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

Shubham, who got married on February 12 this year, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and other family members when terrorists opened fire on tourists resulting in his death.