PM Modi to visit Telangana on July 8, address huge public meeting

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Warangal District, Telangana on July 8 to lay the foundation stone for a railway wagon overhauling factory in Kazipet. He will also lay foundation stone for the establishment of a mega textile park.

As per Telangana BJP, in addition to these infrastructure projects, he will address a large public meeting in the district. Party leaders, under the guidance of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, are diligently making arrangements to ensure the successful organization of the public gathering. The proposed venue for the meeting is the Arts College grounds in Hanmakonda.

State BJP leaders hope that the Prime Minister’s visit will give a boost to the party in the run up to the Assembly elections due to be held later this year.

PM Modi was to visit Telangana as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, campaign of the party to mark nine years of his government. However, the visit was postponed.

Also Read BJP rules out change in Telangana party leadership

BJP leaders expect that laying of foundation stone for Railway Coach Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet by the Prime Minister would go a long way in countering the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that the BJP-led government at the Centre had done nothing for Telangana.

The Centre had promised Railway Coach Factory to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 but it remained unfulfilled. The BRS government, which had even identified land for the location of the coach factory, has been targeting the Modi government for going back on its word.

Last year, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the setting up of a Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet.

During his previous visit to Telangana in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crore. These projects were related to railways, road connectivity and health infrastructure development.