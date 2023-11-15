PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Published: 15th November 2023 1:44 pm IST
PM modi unveiled a decommissioned MiG-211 fighter jet
Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a decommissioned MiG-211 fighter jet that was used in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the Raj Bhavan here.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren were also present on the occasion.

“Today, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji inaugurated the Mikoyan Gurevich (MiG-211) fighter jet aircraft at Raj Bhavan which was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1964 and successfully used in the Bangladesh Liberation War,” Radhakrishnan wrote on ‘X’.

The PM also met the family members of the governor at Raj Bhavan.

“Inspite of his busy schedule, I am deeply grateful to our dear most respected Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for meeting my family today at Raj Bhavan. Deeply moved and touched by the love and affection he showered on my family specially my grand children. I thank him from the bottom of my heart,” Radhakrishnan said.

He also shared photographs of the fighter jet and the PM’s meeting with his family members.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birthplace Ulihatu in Khunti district and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

