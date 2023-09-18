PM Modi urges lawmakers to give maximum time to Parliament’s special session

He highlighted the success of India's moon mission and G20 meeting during his remarks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2023 11:15 am IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all lawmakers to give maximum time to the special session of Parliament.

Addressing the media outside the Parliament building before the commencement of the five-day special session, PM Modi said, “I urge all members to give maximum time to this special session of Parliament.”

“This Parliament session may be small in duration but is big on occasion, it is a session of historic developments,” he added.

“Shiv Shakti Point (landing site of Chandrayaan-3) has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point (location on the Moon near the lunar south pole where Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram crashed) fills us with pride,” said the Prime Minister.

“An atmosphere of festivity, enthusiasm prevails in the country, nation feeling a new self-confidence,” he said.

