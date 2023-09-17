Hyderabad Liberation Day a pivotal moment in nation’s history: PM Modi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 11:25 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Hyderabad Liberation Day is a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

He paid tributes to Sardar Patel, whose role in the unification of Hyderabad was “exemplary”.

Also Read
Amit Shah to attend Telangana ‘liberation day’ celebration in Hyderabad today

“Today, we are proudly remembering the spirit of unity and sacrifices made for the country’s unity. Let us pay tributes to Sardar Patel who played an exemplary role in merger of Hyderabad. I am happy that government is organising this day in Hyderabad,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

MS Education Academy

Modi was responding to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s tweet on X.

“#HyderabadLiberationDay is an important chapter in unification of India post Independence. A day to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s unwavering commitment towards national integration, his role in liberating Hyderabad and in paying tribute to the courage & resilience of those who laid their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad,” Reddy said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had hoisted the national flag at a ceremonial programme in Secunderabad, on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Last year, the Centre had decided to mark the occasion in a grand manner, as it was the 75th year of Hyderabad’s unification.

With Telangana assembly polls just three months away, the politics over the event has heightened, as the BJP is trying to get a foothold in the state.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 11:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button