PM Modi urges people to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement

Published: 12th August 2023 7:57 am IST
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement between August 13 to 15.

The tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity, Modi said.

“Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here…HYPERLINK “http://harghartiranga.com”harghartiranga.com,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs in Delhi.

The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

