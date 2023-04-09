PM Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp, interacts with Bomman and Bellie

Bomman and Bellie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and interacted with the mahout couple, Bomman and Bellie.

The couple had featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. He also appreciated the care shown by the couple towards the elephants Reghu and Bommi in ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp from Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka by road.

He spoke to the couple for quite some time and also interacted with other mahouts and ‘kavadis‘ who take care of elephants at the camp.

The Prime Minister also fed sugarcane to the elephants in the camp.

After interacting with the mahouts, kavadis, and Bomman, Bellie and spending time with captive elephants, the Prime Minister left for Mysore.

Heavy security arrangements were in place during his visit to the camp. There are intelligence reports of the Maoists’ presence in the Masanagudi area and Tamil Nadu police and Central forces were present in large numbers during the visit of the Prime Minister.

