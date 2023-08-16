PM Modi welcomes WHO DG to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to India.

PM Modi used the name ‘Tulsi Bhai’ for Tedros, a name that he gave to the Director General during his last visit.

“My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, Dr Tedros,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The AYUSH Ministry wrote on X: “A warm welcome to the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros, also known as Tulsi Bhai, the endearing name conferred upon him by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And Swagatam, esteemed delegates to the historic WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.”

Tedros will take part in the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held from August 17-18, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.