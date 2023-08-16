PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year

Parsis are a microscopic minority in the country but have produced iconic figures in different fields, including in business and science.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th August 2023 3:41 pm IST
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Parsi New Year Navroz, and said India takes great pride in the culture and traditions of the community.

“Navroz Mubarak! Best wishes on the special occasion of Parsi New Year. India takes great pride in the culture and traditions of the Parsi community. This community has significantly enriched our national progress. I pray for a year filled with happiness, excellent health and prosperity,” he posted on X.

Also Read
PM Modi is a generous person: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Parsis are a microscopic minority in the country but have produced iconic figures in different fields, including in business and science.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th August 2023 3:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button