PM Modi is a generous person: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi called Prime Minister Narendra “a generous person” for allowing other parties to join the NDA despite having a complete majority in the Lok Sabha.

While speaking to the reporters in Patna, Manjhi said: “Modi is walking on the footsteps of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee… He wants the overall development of the country.

“(Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar on several occasions said that Atal Ji admired him many times but where is he sitting now? Nitish Kumar is standing with the people known for Jungle Raj. He is sitting in the lap of people who were convicted and was on bail in corruption cases.”

Manjhi also alleged that “corruption is at its highest peak in Bihar and the recent collapse of the Aguawani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge is a prime example of it”.

“The sand mafia, liquor mafia, land mafia and criminals are ruling the state,” he added.