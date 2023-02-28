PM Modi’s brother hospitalised in Chennai

Without providing further details, the sources at the hospital in Ayanambakkam told IANS that his condition is stable.

Published: 28th February 2023 12:10 pm IST
Prahlad Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi has been admitted at a private hospital in Chennai due to a kidney ailment, sources said.

Prahlad Modi, who is also the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, is on a spiritual tour with his family and had visited the Madurai Meenakshi temple, Rameswaram temple and Kanniyakumari Devi temple.

Further details regarding his health condition are awaited.

