PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit to rev up Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on May 26 is likely to rev up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

During the visit Modi is likely to address BJP leaders and this comes close on the heels of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.

BJP leaders expect that Modi’s visit will infuse new enthusiasm in the party as it gears up for upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

With ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) reportedly mulling the idea to go for early elections, BJP leaders expect Modi’s visit to be a morale booster for the party.

The Assembly elections in the state are due towards the end of 2023 but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is reported to be planning to go for polls by the end of current year or early next year.

Though the Prime Minister will be visiting Hyderabad to participate in the annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB), BJP’s Telangana unit has requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to include in his schedule a meeting with the state party leadership at Begumpet Airport in the city.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has requested the BJP’s central leadership to facilitate the meeting. He told the party leaders that Modi’s meeting with the state party leaders and an address to the cadres would help lift their spirits.

The saffron party is already upbeat over Modi’s visit and is planning a grand reception at the airport. The party leaders have started working on sprucing up the area around the airport. As the PM is likely to travel to ISB by road, the party will deck up the route with party flags, banners, cutouts and flexi.

Before leaving for ISB, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited the virtual event to be held at the airport.

Modi will be the third key BJP leader to visit Telangana in three weeks. BJP president Nadda had addressed a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on May 5 as part of the second leg of Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangram Yatra’.

Amit Shah had addressed a massive public meeting at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad on May 14 to mark the culmination of the yatra.

BJP leaders claimed that the visit by Nadda and Shah boosted the morale of the party and they are now looking forward to Prime Minister’s visit to continue the momentum.

Sanjay is reported to have earned the praise from Modi for the successful conduct of his yatra.

At their public meetings, both Nadda and Shah claimed that people of Telangana want double-engine growth and their mood is reflected in the BJP’s victory in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly by-elections in 2020 and 2021 respectively and the impressive performance of the party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020.

The BJP has four Lok Sabha members from Telangana while the party has three members in 119-member Assembly.