Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest Instagram post has become a big talking point among Telugu cinema fans. The post was about him receiving the prestigious Order of the White Double Cross, First Class, in Bratislava, Slovakia. But what caught the attention of movie lovers was the background music used in the post.

PM Modi used the powerful 23 Theme from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, which is currently being called AA23. The moment instantly went viral on social media and gave a fresh boost to the film’s already growing hype.

AA23 has not yet released, but its theme music is already creating strong buzz online. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander became popular after the film’s announcement video. Now, with PM Modi using the same theme in his Instagram post, fans feel the film has reached a new level of visibility.

For Allu Arjun fans, this was not just a normal social media moment. Many called it a proud moment, as a song from their favourite star’s upcoming film was used in a post connected to an international honour.

Allu Arjun Reacts To PM Modi’s Post

Allu Arjun also reacted to the viral post by liking it on Instagram. His reaction made fans even more excited. Music director Anirudh Ravichander, Anna Lezhneva and Riddhima Kapoor were also among those who liked the post.

Soon, fans filled the comments section with excitement, celebrating the reach of the AA23 theme. Many said that Allu Arjun’s craze is now visible beyond cinema and across bigger public platforms.

What Is AA23?

AA23 marks the much-awaited collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Ever since the announcement, the project has been one of the most discussed upcoming films in Indian cinema.

After the massive success of Pushpa and Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun’s popularity has reached a new high. This viral PM Modi post has once again proved how strongly his name connects with audiences across India.