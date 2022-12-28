PM Modi’s mother hospitalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi who is 99-year-old has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. Her health deteriorated last night.

Releasing a press note, the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre confirmed that Heeraben Modi is admitted to the hospital and her health condition is stable.

Recently when she celebrated her birthday, PM Modi said, “I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past. My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary.”

Modi’s brother, family likely to be discharged from hospital

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s brother, Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family who were injured in a car accident, are likely to be discharged from the JSS Hospital here on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

The hospital sources said that information on the health conditions of the injured persons were being given to the Prime Minister’s Office on a daily basis.

Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family will remain in Mysuru for an additional two days following their discharge, while his grandson’s treatment will continue till Thursday, the sources added.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Kadakola village.

The family was travelling towards the tourist spot of Bandipur in a Mercedes Benz car. The accident occured after the driver of the car lost control and hit the road divider.