PM Modi’s repeated visits to Kerala will not fetch votes for BJP: Congress

Kochi: Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Kerala will not fetch votes for the BJP here.

Satheesan said PM Modi has every right to campaign for his party in Kerala.

“He is always welcome, but his frequent visit is not going to fetch votes for the BJP here, as that party has no relevance in Kerala where people are totally secular and the divisive tactics of the BJP to split the society will not bear fruits,” said Satheesan.

In the past two weeks PM Modi has been in the state for three days on two different occasions.

The BJP does not have any member in the 140-member Kerala Assembly nor in the 20 Lok Sabha seats from the state.