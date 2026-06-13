PM must choose between students and an ‘incompetent’ minister: Dipke

“We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Do not be afraid to go to jail. When I returned to India from the US, I also thought that I would be put behind bars." Dipke said.

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Amritsar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-2026 examination leak, in Amritsar, Punjab, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)
Amritsar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-2026 examination leak, in Amritsar, Punjab, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)

Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to choose whether students are more important to him or an “incompetent” and “failed” minister, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Saturday, June 13, at a protest in Amritsar as part of its nationwide campaign seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

A woman in a blue India cricket jersey surrounded by a crowd of men, some wearing turbans, in an outdoor.

Students and youth assembled in large numbers at the Golden Gate, the entry point to the city, to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) demonstration against alleged examination irregularities, pressing for Pradhan’s resignation.

Protesters holding signs advocating for water leak solutions, student future, and government resignation.

Similar protests were earlier held in Delhi, Pune and Lucknow.

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“We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Do not be afraid to go to jail. When I returned to India from the US, I also thought that I would be put behind bars.

“The main objective is to provide justice to NEET and CBSE students. Accountability must be fixed. Paper leaks can’t go on,” Dipke told the gathering.

The CJP founder also said that no agitation can succeed in the country without support from Punjab.

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“The farmers’ agitation against the (now repealed) farm laws began from Punjab. I had gone to the Singhu border to join the protesters. We saw how the Centre tried to defame the agitation,” he said.

Reiterating that Pradhan must step down after taking responsibility for the examination fiascos, Dipke said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to make a choice – either he is with the students or an incompetent and failed minister. He must decide soon.”

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