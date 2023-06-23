PM Narendra Modi at White House

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:53 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button