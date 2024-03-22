PM Narendra Modi leaves for Two-day visit to Bhutan

PM modi was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bhutan
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday. He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Indian government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Modi said on X that he will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. “I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay,” he added.

