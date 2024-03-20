PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather: MEA

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21-22 as part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2024 9:12 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions there and the new dates are being worked out by the two sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21-22 as part of the Indian government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.

Also Read
India will become the world leader in AI, says PM Modi

A day before the scheduled visit, the ministry said in a statement, “Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024.”

MS Education Academy

“New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” it added.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India starting Thursday last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2024 9:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button