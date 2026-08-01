PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Viveka Memorial in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru is fully prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday, August 1, during which he will inaugurate the newly built Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, popularly known as the Viveka Memorial, at the Ramakrishna Ashrama.

The memorial has been established to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s historic stay in Mysuru in 1892 and to inspire youth through his teachings and ideals.

According to the official itinerary, the Prime Minister will land at Mandakalli Airport at 2.55 pm and proceed by helicopter to the Oval Grounds. From there, he will travel by road to the Ramakrishna Ashrama, where he will unveil the memorial and address a gathering. He will also visit the Ramakrishna Ashrama school before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will reach Mysuru earlier in the day. Before attending the Prime Minister’s programme, he will visit Chamundi Hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will receive the Prime Minister at the Oval Grounds and accompany him during the inauguration ceremony and the public function.

In view of the VVIP visit, Mysuru Police have enforced stringent security measures across the city. Several senior police officers and security personnel have been deployed at the airport, helipad, Ramakrishna Ashrama and other key locations. Access to the venue will be regulated through multiple security checks.

Traffic movement has been restricted on several arterial roads, and commuters have been advised to follow designated diversion routes to minimise inconvenience. Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to traffic advisories.

The inauguration of the Viveka Memorial is expected to be attended by religious leaders, public representatives, officials, students and thousands of devotees, making it one of the major public events in Mysuru this year.

The programme is also expected to highlight Swami Vivekananda’s enduring contribution to nation-building and youth empowerment.