PM should show he actually cares: Dipke over PM CARES Fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party national convener and founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday, August 19, has asked everyone to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the PM CARES Fund for government schools.

His appeal comes a day after an audit report of the PM CARES Fund showed that a little over Rs 87 lakh was spent on payments. That is less than 1 per cent of the total funds of Rs 8,452 crore.

Dipke argued that the Rs 8,452 crore “that is not being used at all” could be used for children who need their government schools to function.

In a video statement posted on X, he said, “Ek taraf, Rs 8,452 crore waise hi pade hue hai aur doosri taraf hum dekh rahe hain ki desh ke bacche school ki achchhi road uske liye ro rahe hai, school ki achchhe benches ho uske liye ro rahe hai, school mein peene ka paani ho uske liye ro rahe hai (On one hand, Rs 8,452 crore is lying idle, while on the other, we see the country’s children crying out for proper school access roads, decent benches, and drinking water facilities).”

The CJP founder questioned why the fund was not being used for their schools. “Why isn’t this money being utilised to build new schools?” he asked.

Use PM Cares Fund for schools! pic.twitter.com/wjqfxgf1ha — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 19, 2026

“If it takes approximately Rs 8 crore to build a good school with all the facilities, then from the Rs 8,500 crore, more than 1,000 new hi-tech model schools can be built. Par yeh sab nahi hora hai. (But this is not happening),” he said.

Also Read Dipke urges politicians to experience rural students’ plight

Dipke highlighted the dilapidated conditions of government schools in villages, stating that the school authorities claimed they were not provided with enough funding.

“On one side there are schools lacking proper funding, and on the other there is Rs 8,500 crore sitting idle in the PM CARES Fund,” said Dipke.

He asked the viewers to request the PM to use the PM CARES Fund “for the people, for the education, for the schools of the poor kids.”

Dipke added, “The PM should show that he actually cares.”