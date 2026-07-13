Poaching gang held after two leopards killed in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have taken into custody a gang of suspected poachers allegedly involved in the killing of leopards in Nizamabad district. According to reports, the accused hunted leopards for their skin and claws.

According to a DC report, forest officials recently recovered the carcass of a leopard in the Tallapalli forest area of Bheemgal mandal. In a separate incident, another leopard carcass was found in a well in the Ramadugu forest area under the Indalwai Range.

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Acting on the findings, police took several suspects from Dharpally and Bheemgal into custody. Investigators are working to establish the full extent of the poaching network.

The Forest Department has stepped up wildlife protection measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras to monitor animal movement in forest areas.