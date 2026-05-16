POCSO case accused Bandi Bageerath surrenders before Telangana police

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay stated that he has submitted his son Bageerath before the police because of the respect he has for the rule of law.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 9:19 pm IST|   Updated: 16th May 2026 9:33 pm IST
POCSO case accused Bandi Bageerath surrenders before Pet Basheerabad police on Saturday evening, May 16, 2026.
Bandi Bageerath (left), DCP Ritiraj (right)

Hyderabad: Bandi Bageerath, the accused in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving an alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old victim, has surrendered before the Pet Basheerabad police on Saturday evening, May 16.

He was accompanied by his lawyers.

Bageerath was issued a notice to appear before the police on May 13, but he requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj, probing the POCSO case, that he would appear on May 15.

Subhan Bakery

However, he couldn’t get any immediate relief in the Telangana High Court for his interim bail petition, the final hearing of which concluded on Saturday night at around 11:45 pm, May 15.

The High Court’s single bench comprising Justice T Madhavi Devi ruled to reserve the interim bail, to be pronounced on Monday or Thursday next week, when the vacation bench is functioning.

As speculations were rife that he may have fled the country, the police issued an Interpol alert on Saturday. It also formed five special teams to search for him at his residence in Karimnagar, his relatives’ and friends’ houses.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Bageerath’s surrender has finally drawn the curtains down.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 9:19 pm IST|   Updated: 16th May 2026 9:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button