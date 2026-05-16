POCSO case accused Bandi Bageerath surrenders before Telangana police

Hyderabad: Bandi Bageerath, the accused in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving an alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old victim, has surrendered before the Pet Basheerabad police on Saturday evening, May 16.

He was accompanied by his lawyers.

Bageerath was issued a notice to appear before the police on May 13, but he requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj, probing the POCSO case, that he would appear on May 15.

However, he couldn’t get any immediate relief in the Telangana High Court for his interim bail petition, the final hearing of which concluded on Saturday night at around 11:45 pm, May 15.

The High Court’s single bench comprising Justice T Madhavi Devi ruled to reserve the interim bail, to be pronounced on Monday or Thursday next week, when the vacation bench is functioning.

Also Read Telangana HC refuses to grant Bandi Bageerath interim relief in POCSO case

As speculations were rife that he may have fled the country, the police issued an Interpol alert on Saturday. It also formed five special teams to search for him at his residence in Karimnagar, his relatives’ and friends’ houses.

Bageerath’s surrender has finally drawn the curtains down.