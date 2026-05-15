Telangana HC defers order on Bandi Bageerath’s POCSO bail plea for next week

Hyderabad: The judgement in the interim bail petition filed by Bandi Bageerath at the Telangana High Court’s vacation bench may have to wait for a few more days, as the single-bench headed by Justice T Madhavi Devi declined to pronounce any orders before going through the voluminous information shared by both the parties, especially the statement of the victim.

The bench stated that the order would be pronounced as early as possible during the next week, either by Monday, or by Thursday.

The final hearing on the interim bail petition filed by Bandi Sai Bageerath in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him was held at the Telangana High Court’s vacation bench by Justice T Madhavi Devi on Friday, May 15.

Smear campaign against the judge on social media

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Madhavi Devi sought to know from those present in the courtroom as to how many were on the social media. She informed those present, that there has been a smear campaign against her and a family member of hers, claiming that she was offered something from someone to issue the orders for the interim bail.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy responded by saying that such fake news was also shared with him, but he chose to just ignore it. He was of the opinion that this was the situation prevailing across the country, and some strict action needs to be done to prevent such attribution to the judiciary.

Also Read Court orders removal of defamatory content on Bandi Sanjay in son’s POCSO case

(More details will be added to this report shortly)