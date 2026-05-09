POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son: KTR slams police handling of case

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the handling of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against Sai Bhageerath, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed anguish over the injustice towards the victim.

Also Read POCSO FIR against Bandi Sanjay’s son in Hyderabad

On the filing of counter-cases against the victim by Bhageerath, KTR sought to know from the Telangana Police under what rule or legal provision a minor girl was booked in honey-trap and extortion cases.

“What dystopian nightmarish hell are we all living in? Why is the victim and her family being harassed and treated as criminals? Why is son of Union Minister for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay not being booked and investigated as every other POCSO crime perpetrator?” he lashed out at the Telangana Police.

“The minor girl attempted suicide twice! They have been roaming for justice for three months. Now you are victim-shaming her?” the former minister wondered whether Bandi Sanjay and his son were being given any “special exemptions” under the law.

He also questioned why the Union Minister’s son was not being interrogated in the same manner as the other accused in POCSO cases. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is your ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign limited to being just a slogan?” he asked and demanded Sanjay’s removal from office.

Questions Rahul Gandhi on ‘Jungle Raj’ in Telangana

Criticising the Congress government in Telangana, KTR questioned Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the state’s handling of crimes against women.

“When a woman faces sexual assault in Telangana, the Congress government is allegedly harassing the victim instead of ensuring justice. Under Congress rule, Telangana has turned into a Jungle Raj,” KTR alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana?” KTR wondered.

An unholy, disgusting alliance between Congress, BJP

KTR alleged that the Telangana Congress has become a “franchise” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with both the parties had entering into an “unholy and disgusting understanding” when it came to protecting the dignity and justice of a minor girl.