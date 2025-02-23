POCSO case against teacher in Telangana’s Siddipet for sexual harassment

Hyderabad: A teacher named Devayya, who teaches biology at a government higher secondary school in Khammampalli, Siddipet district, has been charged under the POCSO Act for inappropriate behaviour with female students.

According to reports, Devayya called several students into the science lab under the pretext of conducting practicals and engaged in indecent conduct and sexual harassment.

The situation came to light when the affected students confided in their parents about the harassment.

Subsequently, some parents lodged a formal written complaint with the school principal on Friday. The principal then informed the district education officer on Saturday.

In response to the allegations, parents and local residents gathered at the school on Saturday to confront the teacher.

Upon receiving this information, CI Vidyasagar from the Three Town police station arrived at the school to conduct a preliminary investigation. CI Durga from the women’s police station also spoke with the students to gather more information.

Following the complaints from the parents, CI Vidyasagar confirmed that a POCSO case had been registered against Devayya.

However, it was noted that Devayya had been on leave for three days since the incident was reported. The District Educational Officer has since issued orders for his suspension.